Department slaps businesses with fines totalling over R10m

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth has revealed that the majority of businesses across the country failed to comply with labour regulations.

This is contained in a comprehensive report exposing instances of non-compliance and inadequate health and safety measures.

The inspection covered a total of 2 681 workplaces nationwide, revealing an overall compliance rate of 49%.

Gauteng emerged as the leader with a striking 72% compliance rate, followed by Mpumalanga at 55%.

The department had enforced monetary corrections totalling over R10-million, compelling employers to rectify the violations and honour their obligations to employees.

These were part of the outcomes of recent inspections conducted across all nine provinces between September 17 and 20.

Common violations of legislation

The report highlights compliance rates and common violations of key employment legislation, including the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, National Minimum Wage Act, and Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In contrast, Limpopo lagged behind with just 22% compliance.

The inspections revealed several concerning trends, particularly in relation to occupational health and safety.

These included, among others, the lack of designated health and safety representatives, insufficient personal protective equipment for employees, the absence of proper signage for first-aid facilities, the failure to conduct ergonomic risk assessments, and poor workplace housekeeping and safety record-keeping.

Meth emphasised that non-compliance could lead to serious repercussions for employers.

“We approach enforcement with a balance of firmness and fairness. Employers found in violation are issued compliance orders with clear deadlines for corrective action,” she said.

“In situations where immediate risks to health and safety are identified, prohibition notices are issued to halt hazardous activities until compliance is achieved.”

Plans to expand the inspectorate

However, she said the department was available to help support businesses, especially those that are uncertain about their compliance status.

She said the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme was designed to provide financial support to a distressed business, while Productivity SA offers employers turnaround strategies aimed at enhancing operation efficiency and sustainability.

“Operation Yazini seeks to inform the public about the wide range of support available, including labour rights, employment services, and compliance assistance,” said Meth.

“This initiative will be launched as part of the minister’s 100-day programme, reflecting the department’s commitment to engaging with the public and promoting awareness of its services.”

She said there were plans to greatly expand the inspectorate by increasing the number of inspectors from 2 000 to 20 000 over the medium-term expenditure framework period.

This expansion, according to Meth, aims to improve the capacity for conducting comprehensive audits and inspections nationwide.

