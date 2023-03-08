Department to look into compliance at ECD centres – Chiloane

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane is happy that an investigation has been launched into the death of a toddler at Little Ashford preschool in Bedfordview.

“We are happy with the investigation done by the police and we are instituting forensics to appoint a set of investigators to come in and look for a number of things,” Matome said.

“Among those is compliance. If you have a class of toddlers, the shelves should be mounted. I am not, however, saying I am predetermining what will be the outcome of the forensics.”

Three-year-old Kganya Mokhele, who is the grandson of the director and head of the Wits Business School professor Maurice Radebe, died in class on Tuesday morning after a bookshelf collapsed on him.

Chiloane said the incident has prompted the department to look into compliance at early childhood development (ECD) centres, starting with Little Ashford in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg.

During his visit to the preschool, Chiloane met with management and the boy’s family.

Matome said the family is not happy about how things have turned out.

Sipho Radebe, the toddler’s other grandfather, said having viewed the CCTV footage, the family believes that the toddler’s death could have been prevented.

“When the footage started, the four so-called teachers were all looking at their phones while the children were all playing,” Radebe said.

“The shelf fell on him like a ton of bricks and I think he died there and then. This hospital thing [that the boy was rushed to the hospital] is just a farce.”

Cedric Ntumba, Little Ashford CEO, told a media briefing that the preschool community is traumatised and devastated.

“We cannot begin to understand the depths of Mokhele’s family’s pain, and we will be there every step of the way to support them through this awful time,” Ntumba said.

“We are mourning Kganya’s death, and the entire Little Ashford community shares the family’s sorrow.”

The preschool said it will provide counselling to other children, their parents, teachers, and support staff. The preschool has been closed and will reopen on Monday.

