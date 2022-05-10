Department urges consumers to use water sparingly

The Department of Water and Sanitation is appealing to people to use water sparingly as dams levels continue to drop in the Western Cape.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said on Tuesday: “The hydrological report of 09 May 2022 suggests an over 2% decline of the Western Cape water supply system which consists of the six dams, including the largest in the Western Cape, the Theewaterskloof Dam.”

The Western Cape water supply system is currently sitting on a notable decline of 66.05% from 68.35% recorded in May 2021. According to the department, the Waterskloof Dam is at 67.90, compared wtih 72.11 at the same time in 2021.

“This is a satisfactory outlook given that the winter is on the doorstep with the possibility of high inflows. Flooriskraal and Stompdrift are the only dams that have seen a decrease of more than 5% this week.”

Gamka Dam in the Central Karoo, on the other hand, has been hovering above 90% in the last few weeks, a remarkable recovery, compared with 49.91% a year ago, while the Misverstand Dam on the West Coast is overflowing at 100.85%

Meanwhile, the department expressed its concern about the persistent vandalism of sewer infrastructure in and around Cape Town.

It said: “DWS [Department of Water and Sanitation] supports the call of the city in urging anyone with information about these incidents to please report this urgently so it can be investigated and the culprits held accountable for their actions.”

