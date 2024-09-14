‘Deputy president doing fine’ following collapse in Limpopo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s office says he is doing fine following his collapse from the podium while delivering a keynote address during the N’wamitwa Day Celebration in Giyani in Limpopo on Saturday.

Mashatile, who was accompanied to the province by his medical staff, was rushed to the N’wamitwa Royal House, where he received urgent medical attention.

Mashatile collapsed while he was next to Health Minister, Aaron Motswaledi, on the stage.

Heatstroke and dehydration to blame

According to Mashatile’s spokesperson, Keith Khoza, he could have collapsed due to heatstroke and dehydration.

The temperatures in Mopani region were at their all-time high, explaining the possibility of a heatstroke.

Khoza said Mashatile was fine ahead of the event and had no medical concerns.

“The deputy president didn’t show any medical complications in the morning. And even when he ascended to the podium, he looked fine. However, he just collapsed but fortunately his medical staff was around. And they attended to him quickly. He is doing fine and [there’s] nothing to worry about,” said Khoza.

N’waMitwa Day celebrations

Mashatile was at the event at the invitation of Hosi N’wamitwa II. The latter is chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on matters of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

The N’waMitwa Day is aimed at commemorating the inauguration of Her Royal Highness Hosi N’waMitwa II. It took place on August 29 2008. She is regarded as a pioneer woman traditional leader among the Vatsonga people.

Mashatile was accompanied by Limpopo premier, Phophi Ramathuba and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa. Also the Limpopo MEC for Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Baiskopo Makamu.

