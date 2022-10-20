Deputy President to face MPs about removal of Eskom boss

The need for transformation and recovery of Eskom is growing as the state-owned power utility continues to crumble due to energy crises and corruption.

The administration of Eskom, which sparks controversy on daily basis, will on Thursday be placed under scrutiny at the National Assembly.

The Presidency confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Deputy President David Mabuza will take his seat in the National Assembly during a hybrid plenary for oral reply to questions by the MPs.

According to the question paper that Sunday World has seen, Mabuza will be subjected to a total of six questions covering matters of national importance including the removal of Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter from office.

Other matters on the table include the guarantee of short-term power supply and protection of Eskom infrastructure.

“The questions that have been posed to the deputy president include, but are not limited to, progress made in improving Eskom’s plant performance, as well as measures taken to ensure that Eskom’s infrastructure is protected,” the Presidency said.

“In this regard, the deputy president will reassure members of parliament of the competency and capability of the newly appointed Eskom board to carry out its mandate.”

The Presidency said Mabuza will also answer questions related to the Communal Land Administration and Tenure Reform Summit, community members in tribal land, and Information and Communication Technology services in rural communities.

“Regarding his role as chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on land reform and agriculture, Deputy President Mabuza will update the house on how the implementation of resolutions of the communal land summit will assist in fast-tracking land reform and assist communities residing on communal land.

“In addition, the deputy president will brief members of the National Council of Provinces on interventions government is putting in place to accelerate Information and Communication Technology connectivity in rural and township economies.”

Mabuza last faced the MPs in September when he was answering questions about the proposed privatisation of Eskom amid energy crises. At the time, he assured MPs that the government has no plans to privatise the state-owned entity.

“Government policies and positions have not reached a point where the privatisation of Eskom is seen as an answer,” he said at the time.

“Our current choice is to make Eskom a more efficient and effective energy generation and transmission public entity with all the necessary capabilities to ensure the security and consistency of energy supply in the interest of our economy and human development in general.”

Mabuza further shared that Eskom was in an advanced stage of the process of unbundling, and noted that this would result in the transformation of the power generation sector.

“It would be inaccurate to characterise the current organisational transformation happening within Eskom as privatisation or implied intention to facilitate it.”

Mabuza added that the government understands the frustrations of the nation as a result of ongoing power cuts due to breakdowns of an aging fleet and power plants, and stated that the government is focusing on improving maintenance and repairs to ensure increased energy availability.

