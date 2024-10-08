Deputy principal of a Daveyton school shot and killed at a mall

The deputy principal of Rivoni Secondary School in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, has been fatally shot at Chris Hani Mall, according to the education department in Gauteng.

The male school official was gunned down on Tuesday while attending a meeting related to a case involving one of his colleagues.

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane stated that he is devastated by the tragic passing of the educator.

The department has since extended its condolences to the deputy principal’s family, colleagues, and his school.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless killing of our dedicated educator and leader in our education community,” said Chiloane.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Individuals affected by the tragedy have access to psychosocial support services, according to the department.

The police are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Scholar transport accident

Meanwhile, 42 pupils from Relebogile Secondary School in Carletonville, West Rand, have been involved in a scholar transport accident.

The injuries sustained by six students resulted in two of them suffering from severe fractures.

The accident occurred on Monday, according to the department, and all of the pupils were transported to a nearby hospital following the accident.

Chiloane stated that additional information will be provided as they recover and that the department is monitoring their health.

“We are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the affected learners, and we will ensure they receive the necessary medical care,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this challenging time, and we wish the learners a speedy recovery.”

