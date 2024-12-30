Rape-accused detective remanded in custody

The formal bail application in the rape case against a 40-year-old detective from Malmesbury police station who is accused of raping a 41-year-old woman has been rescheduled for January 8. The accused remains in jail.

The policeman made a brief appearance in the magistrate’s court in Malmesbury, Western Cape, on Monday, following his arrest.

The complainant filed a case against the detective, claiming that the officer had sexually assaulted her in police holding cells.

According to the victim’s statement to the police, the accused detective picked her up from her home on Christmas Day in relation to a case of theft.

Invited for a drink

The complainant informed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) that the police officer invited her to join him for a drink at the police station after telling her that she had been mistakenly picked up.

When the victim refused to drink with him, he allegedly undressed, lay on the cell mattress, and feigned sleep.

She tried to escape, but the police officer allegedly grabbed her from behind, choked her, tore her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

The officer reportedly dropped her off in town after the ordeal.

Lizzy Suping, the Ipid spokesperson, said medical reports have been obtained and the victim’s torn clothes have also been handed over as evidence.

Chesnay Keppler killing

In a different case, a 42-year-old police officer who is suspected of killing his girlfriend (22) in Eldorado Park did not appear at the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on Monday.

According to the court, the accused is being held by the police at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after being unable to appear in court because of illness.

Chesnay Patricia Keppler’s boyfriend is accused of shooting her in her home in the township south of Johannesburg on Christmas Eve.

Keppler had reportedly barricaded herself in the house to escape her abusive boyfriend.

The police officer, who was allegedly intoxicated, had assaulted her in the street, but she broke free from his hold and ran home where she locked herself in the house.

He then allegedly pulled out his service pistol and shot Keppler through the window.

The matter has been postponed to January 6.

