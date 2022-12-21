DID takes action on staff involved in theft

The Department of Infrastructure Development (DID) have instituted criminal action against some of its employees who have allegedly been stealing copper pipes, cables and diesel.

Six cases of theft involving 13 employees at Sebokeng Facility Maintenance Hub, Charlotte Maxeke Facility Maintennace Hub, Dr George Mukhari Facilty Maintenance Hub and Johan Heyns Facility Maintenance Hub. The disciplinary cases resulted in six dismissals.

“One employee remains in custody,” said the department on Wednesday.

The department said the increase in theft of government property and consumables by employees have increased significantly this year.

“These criminal actions involving the vandalism of our health care institutions impact directly on the services delivered to our residents. These criminal acts compromise service delivery, the standard of care and may result in the loss of life,” reads the statement.

“The department will continue to move swiftly to open criminal cases and institute internal disciplinary measures on misconduct, pursuing the harshest of criminal and disciplinary sanctions.”

