DiepCity actress Thandeka Dawn King working towards return as she recovers from injury

Johannesburg – It’s only a matter of time before actress Thandeka Dawn King returns to TV screens.

The DiepCity actress, known as the feisty Thandiwe on the soapie, has been missing from the screens for almost a year since she sustained a severe knee injury on set.

She is said to be recovering from the injury in KwaZulu-Natal.

King had tried to make a return in September but the pressure on her knee worsened the injury, forcing her to play her role sitting on a chair.

Since then, King said she had to isolate and meditate on her healing process.

“I thought I would be okay but I was only straining myself,” she said. “Upon my return, my knee actually bent and wasn’t healing as it should.

“I made the return because I missed work, I missed being busy and laughing around with my colleagues, who are much more than that to me, especially during this hard time.

“I tried staying away from the world as much as I could. I knew I had to stop thinking about work because I was depressing myself way too much.

If I didn’t lay back and actually focus on myself, then I wouldn’t have been where I am right now.”

The former Uzalo actress described her healing journey as a roller-coaster which, in the beginning, drained her emotionally, noting that it had been challenging to have to depend on her surrounding to help with basic activities and routines such as walking,

driving, taking a bath, or just preparing a meal.

“I had to forcefully use the shower everyday. So this one time, I thought I was ready to get into the bath tub because I felt somewhat better.

“I took my bath but I couldn’t get out. It felt so emotionally draining. Fortunately my partner was there to help me out of the tub.

“A knee injury makes us miss the little things we should be doing ourselves, but with my support system, I’m always made to feel better,” she said.

King gave credit to her partner, children, family and BlackBrain Pictures for helping her during her recovery.

King said she was still unsure of her return date but confirmed that she would shoot the last episode of DiepCity Season 1 in preparation for season 2.

“I see Lungile is also out there losing it and she misses me, I should get there and put everything back to shape.”

