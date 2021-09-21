DiepCity wins big at the Royal Soapie Awards and walks away with 7 accolades

Johannesburg- DiepCity stars came out victorious at this year’s 5th annual Royal Soapie awards after the show scooped the most awards.

DiepCity is a telenovela that showcases the struggles of four young women who were forced into crime, to try to make ends meet in life.

The telenovela which hit the airwaves earlier this year in April, replacing Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya on the 8:30pm slot is produced by Black Brain Pictures.

This past weekend DiepCity walked away with seven Royal Soapie Awards.

The team took home awards for Outstanding cast, directing team, TV drama, and the rest were individual awards that were won by the cast members.

Chrispin Nyathi and Lebohang Mpanya both scooped the viewers’ choice of best actor and actress awards.

Themba Sibanyoni who plays the role of Danger won the Background actor award and Nompumelelo Vilakazi reigned supreme taking the Outstanding Newcomer award.

Speaking to Sunday World Nompumelelo Vilakazi who plays the role of Sinenhlanhla reflected on her victory and thanked God for actually giving her a sign that she is on the right path.

“I would like to thank God and my ancestors for showing me that I am indeed on the right path. I mean I left teaching and decided to take the route of acting, winning this award means that I am actually on the right path and I’m grateful for them paving this way for me,” she said.

“A huge thank you to everyone who voted for me, supported me through the entire journey, to the crew and cast. My role Sne wouldn’t be who she is without all of these people, a special thank you to Black Brain and Mandla N for giving me a chance and believing in me,’ she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nompumelelo silindile vilakazi (@nompumelelo_vilakazi)

The multitalented Mandla N also spoke to Sunday World about how he feels about DiepCity having walked away victorious at the awards.

“I’m really humbled by the fact that my peers are recognizing my work, it’s been a long time coming, I’m also blessed to have a crew and cast members that can trust me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mandla_n (@mandla_n)

“When we started we knew we were replacing a big telenovela, the channel really trusted us and gave us a chance although it was risky. We came with the idea that we were going to cast new faces, they were skeptical at first but they went ahead with our vision.”

Mandla also stated that the crew and cast trusted him with every single decision he made on the floor to take the show to the next level.

“I am happy that we broke boundaries especially with the look of the show, writing, style and the fact that is been a short space of time means that God has been with us all the way,” concluded Mandla.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma