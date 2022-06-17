Digital Vibes back in spotlight as it bids to appeal judgment

Digital Vibes will on Monday come under the spotlight again when respondents Tahera Mather, Naadhira Mitha, Radha Harriram and former health minister Zweli Mkhize will seek leave to appeal the Special Tribunal judgment granted in April against them.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had sought an order joining the six respondents to the review application to set aside the R150-million contract awarded by the Department of Health in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A statement from the Special Tribunal reads: “On 17 June 2021, the SIU sought and obtained an ex parte order for the preservation of funds into Digital Vibes on the basis that those funds, prima facie, were from unlawful proceeds and irregularly awarded to Digital Vibes.

“In the joinder application, the Special Tribunal had granted an order and joined the six respondents to the review application to which the proposed respondents seek leave to appeal.

“The amounts sought from the respondents, as per the amended notice of motion, include R90 000 [All Out Trading], R1 255 000 [Tusokuhle], R650 098 [Ms Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize], R1 888 727. 84 [Cedar Falls Properties] and R586 272. 16 [Sirela Trading].”

The Special Tribunal said all the accused have applied for leave to appeal the judgment and each filed heads of argument.

The SIU seeks to hold Digital Vibes, Mather, Mitha, Harriram and Mkhize jointly liable for the repayment of about R150-million.

