Dilapidated and unsafe primary school still under lockdown

With the second term of the school year around the corner, it is still not clear whether the parents and community of Tsakane in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg will allow children to go back to school after they shut it down because of safety concerns.

Pupils at Sizuzile Primary School have not been attending classes for almost a month, as parents and community members are at loggerheads with the Gauteng department of education over the dilapidating condition of the school.

The community also wants answers about the brick-and-mortar school, which the department has promised it will be constructed.

DA member of the Gauteng provincial legislature responsible for education Khume Ramulifho visited school on Thursday as part of his oversight work.

In a statement following his visit, Ramulifho said the parents are unhappy because it is alleged that a tender has been awarded for the school to be replaced with a brick-and-mortar structure, but there is no work to show that a contractor has been appointed.

“Some of the mobile classrooms are a safety hazard, as the floorboards are uneven, and there are no proper steps leading into the classrooms. The mobile classrooms are unstable and pose a danger to pupils,” said Ramulifho.

“In addition, some classrooms have been vandalised. Windows have been broken and cannot be used for learning and teaching.”

He said the DA will submit written questions to Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane and MEC for infrastructure development Lebogang Maile to determine when construction work will begin.

He added that the party will also enquire about the department’s contingency plans to ensure that learning and teaching continue during the construction of the new school.

“All our children deserve to be taught in an environment that is conducive to learning and teaching. However, we also urge parents not to take matters into their own hands and damage the current infrastructure that is in place.”

Replying to a post that Ramulifho shared on social media announcing his arrival at the school, confirming that it is indeed still closed and that many parents were standing outside, Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona wrote: “Please plead with parents to open the school because our team is [sic] been there for many occasions without success.

“We are aware about issues there, DID [department of infrastructure development] is finalising a process to build a brick-and-mortar school.”

The first term for inland schools ends today for Easter holidays break, and the second terms starts on April 12.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author