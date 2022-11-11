Disabled KZN boy died a painful, lonely death in a shack

A 12-year-old disabled KwaZulu-Natal boy, who spent his entire life living in a shack alone, died a lonely and painful death at the weekend.

The boy, who was laid to rest the next day on Sunday, was suffering from cerebral palsy, a rare health condition that affects movement, posture and coordination of the body.

It is alleged that his father, Mdu Zondi, buried him in a shallow grave and did not report the death to the authorities. On Wednesday, a talebearer informed Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu about the child, his condition and the allegations that his family would leave him in the shack watching TV the whole day.

Bogopane-Zulu visited the family on Thursday. “The night after I was told about Nondumiso, I could not sleep. I kept on praying and pleading with God that there would be no truth to this story. Disabled children deserve a right to a dignified life just like any other child,” said Bogopane-Zulu.

The incident happened as the country celebrates Disability Rights Awareness Month, an annual month-long campaign that runs from November 3 to December 3. This year’s theme is Empowering Persons With Disabilities Through Resourceful, Sustainable and Safe Environment.

Nontuthuko Zondi, who is Nondumiso’s stepmother, confirmed to Bogopane-Zulu that her stepson is died. She had stepped in as Nondumiso’s caregiver after the boy’s grandmother passed away in May.

The 31-year-old said her stepchild died after a short illness. “Nondumiso’s father and three of his friends dug a grave for him and buried him on Sunday morning at 08:00. The family members and some neighbours attended the burial,” she said.

After Bogopane-Zulu notified the police, the search and rescue team exhumed Nondumiso’s body, which was sent to the Pinetown state mortuary.

Police spokesperson in the province, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said an inquest docket is being investigated by the police in KwaNdengezi.

“Yesterday at Coffee Farm in KwaNdengezi, the body of a 12-year-old boy was exhumed after being buried without informing the police. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala.

