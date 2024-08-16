Disaster-struck Jagersfontein residents cheer dawn of new chapter

The mayor of Kopanong local municipality, Xolani Tseletsele, says that legal disputes with some of the Jagersfontein residents still need to be resolved in court.

Compared to those who merely signed papers to have their houses rebuilt, he claimed that some residents chose to have legal representation and have made additional demands in their requests for remedies.

The Free State government provided 160 houses to Jagersfontein residents who suffered from the mine disaster in the early hours of September 11, 2022.

The hardest-hit areas were Charlesville and Itumeleng, where 164 homes were completely destroyed by the thick, grey mud that quickly emerged from the mine.

Process to reach settlement

“The government is now facilitating the process of the two parties, being the residents and mine, to reach a settlement and negotiate on behalf of the affected people,” said Tseletsele.

“This does not rule out the possibility that this issue still needs to be resolved in the courts for the affected residents to have a conclusion and finally have their demands attended to.”

The premier of the Free State, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, explained that she felt conflicted about transferring the houses since they reminded her of the tragedy.

She claimed that the mine disaster left over a hundred families without a place to live, causing suffering and frustration for the community.

One missing person was yet to be found.

“We have journeyed together through these trying times, and today marks a new chapter,” said Letsoha-Mathae.

“This rebuilding and rehabilitation project, which exceeded R100-million, was not just about physical reconstruction but also about restoring dignity and hope.”

Race to finish construction by September

The premier’s office hopes that some of the houses, which are still under construction, will be finished in time for Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s visit in September.

Mashatile expressed his satisfaction with the advancements made in assisting and resolving the community’s problems.

He said that it is crucial to address other significant unresolved issues related to the harm the mine incident caused to the community’s wellbeing.

These include water supply, agricultural support, and the educational needs of the youth.

“The remarkable progress we continue to make brings us closer towards restoring better living conditions for the people of Jagersfontein,” said Mashatile.

“Such progress bears testimony that, working together through partnerships between government and the private sector, we can create a better life for all our citizens.”

