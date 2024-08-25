News

Disenchanted Shivambu had a plan to leave EFF when MK chance came 

By Sunday World
Shivambu
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 22: Floyd Shivambu (MK Party's national organiser) at the MK Party media conference at The Capital Empire in Sandhurst on August 22, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the briefing tackled a range of pressing issues, including the current political situation, and the future trajectory of the party. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Floyd Shivambu’s exit from the EFF was not a hasty departure but was part of a meticulously planned strategy.  

The former EFF deputy president intended to make his move public at the party’s national conference in December by declining nomination for a leadership position and dropping a bombshell that he wouldn’t renew his party membership.  

