Disenchanted Shivambu had a plan to leave EFF when MK chance came 

Floyd Shivambu’s exit from the EFF was not a hasty departure but was part of a meticulously planned strategy.

The former EFF deputy president intended to make his move public at the party’s national conference in December by declining nomination for a leadership position and dropping a bombshell that he wouldn’t renew his party membership.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content