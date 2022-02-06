Divorce on the cards for DJ Fresh and his longtime wife

Johannesburg – Award-winning disc jockey and house music producer DJ Fresh 20-year-marriage to his wife and author Thabiso Sikwane has reached its epilogue.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has been dumped by Thabiso, and the IT couple is heading for a divorce.

News that Thabiso has kicked the former Metro FM DJ to the kerb was revealed by close family friends who did not want to be named for fear of ruining their friendship with one of Mzansi’s power couple.

Speaking to Sunday World, the friend said Thabiso and Fresh, who have been enjoying their marital bliss since they wedded on September 11, 2002, drifted apart last year after Thabiso lost interest in him. “She no longer loves him and they were no longer communicating like husband and wife for a while now,” said the friend.

The pal also said Thabiso took a decision to end their union this year after consulting with her relatives and the couple’s children last year.

“She had outgrown Thato and wants to start all over again this year. So when she told him that she wants out of their marriage, he tried to convince her to rekindle their love, but she refused and told him that she had made up her mind.”

Their other friend confirmed that the couple is heading for divorce.

“When she told him that she wanted out of their marriage and was leaving him, Thato told her that he would not contest the divorce. It’s over, there is nothing we as their friends can do to save their marriage,” said the friend.

The friend added that cracks in the marriage started showing when the couple started sleeping in different bedrooms.

“They are still living under the same roof and there was hope they would get their sparks back. But when she told him that she has consulted with her lawyers to file for divorce, Thato agreed to move out of their house in Northriding once the divorce is finalised,” said the friend.

Fresh, added the friend, has agreed as part of a settlement to give the multimillion-rand pad to Thabiso to continue living there with their three children.

“They have also agreed that Thabiso will get the custody of their children, allowing them to visit him during school holidays and special holidays such as Father’s Day.”

Thato and Thabiso, who met at YFM, where he was a DJ and she was a newsreader, survived unprecedented storms that tested the strength of their marriage. About five years ago, Thatho became cannon fodder of tabloid newspapers after allegations that he sired a child out of wedlock with his manager, Tsholo Mosaka, a claim he denied.

Last year, he and DJ Euphonik were accused by a Pretoria woman of rape at a lodge after a night of binging. The woman opened a case of rape against the two artists but the National Prosecuting Authority refused to prosecute due to a paucity of evidence. Fresh failed to respond to our questions.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author