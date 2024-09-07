DJ Fresh apologised to his ex-wife at her funeral

Well known radio and club DJ, Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh, chose his ex-wife Thabiso Matladi’s memorial service to finally apologise to her on a public forum.

The DJ felt that he still owed his beloved ex-wife a public apology. This as he had privately apologised to her and the kids numerous times during and after their divorce.

Fresh apologised at the funeral of Matladi, in front of her coffin at the 3C ministries in Centurion on Friday.

The Sikwane and Matladi families had requested that mourners wishing to attend the funeral to avoid wearing black. They insisted on bright African colour clothes. In line with the request, DJ Fresh rocked up wearing a short-sleeved shirt without a jacket.

The former YFM and Metro FM on-air personality, who has four children with Matladi, paid tribute to his ex-wife. He said she was a hard-working person with a volatile tongue.

“Whenever I was in public with you, I was forever getting worried about what you would say to whom. When you didn’t agree with them. I look back at the times she forgave me for whatever I have done or not done. She was a person who would forgive me,” said Fresh.

“I’m sorry for the heartache, my friend”

Fresh stated that despite him having apologised to Matladi and their kids when she was alive, he felt that it was necessary to do it again publicly.

The Botswana-born celebrity opened up while watching over Matladi’s white coffin.

“The only thing I owe her that was meant to be delivered last week when we recorded the podcast. An apology in public for the heartache I had caused her. A public apology for any heartbreak, any heartache, any embarrassment, people’s eyes that I caused you. I apologised to you and the children. But it was not complete until it was done in public. I’m sorry, my friend.”

Was guest at Fresh’s WaW podcast a day before passing

Before Matladi died, she had just had an interview with Fresh on his podcast, What A Week (WaW), with the Dj.

Both Fresh and Matladi married for 20 years and called it quits in 2022. During the divorce announcement, they told how their divorce was amicable, as they were still in love.

Matladi, who worked for the Voice of Soweto, YFM, Kaya FM and Power FM, would be cremated in a private ceremony attended only by her family.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content