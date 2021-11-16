DJ Slade on making his mark

Johannesburg- He is at the top of the list of DJs to book during the festive season and he is not here to play.

DJ and producer Slade, real name Sihle Jiyana (22) is determined to be the biggest artist in the country.

“I m not here to play,” he says.

“I have waited long enough for my turn, working, practicing, and trying to master my skill and now I’m ready to share my talent with music lovers.”

The Gauteng-born DJ says his journey into music has been unpredictable.

“In the beginning, I was not sure If music was my calling,” he says. “I doubted myself. I tried my hand at Hip-Hop as a rapper, but things didn’t o too well for me until I found a passion for DJ,” he says.

“It took me years of learning, practicing, and finding my unique style and sound to be able to confidently stand up and say I am a DJ.” He released his very first song in Barman in March 2021, and his career took off. Slade recalls his first gig.

“I was still unsure but I knew that music was my passion but I wanted to do it right.”

Slade spent a few years in the studio practicing his DJ skills and learning from others. “The bookings, parties, and events are a small part of the bigger picture, it’s all about practice and making sure you master your craft while people are not watching.”

And indeed he has managed to master his craft, pulling audiences from across the world.

“We are blessed with the digital platform where you can reach millions of people from anywhere in the world,” he says.

Although he is a big deal, Slade believes there is still a lot more work to be done.

“I am planning on releasing an EP. There are a few people I wish to feature, namely Black Coffee and Shimza,” he says.

Theo Nyhaba