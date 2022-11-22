DJ Sumbody to be laid to rest in Limpopo on Saturday

The late Oupa John Sefako, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, will be buried at Apel Fourways Cross in Ga-Masemola, Limpopo on Saturday.

DJ Sumbody, who was killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg while on his way to a gig early on Sunday, will be remembered during a memorial service on Wednesday.

The theme for the memorial service, which will get under way at 10am, is all-white. However, the family is yet to confirm the venue, and the YouTube and Facebook links will be shared on Wednesday.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa expressed its deep and profound sadness at the loss of a talented musician.

“Sumbody was a brilliant artist and owner of a successful record label, Sumsounds Music. This is a tremendously sad time for us at Sony Music Africa. We’ve lost a talented colleague and partner in Oupa, we will miss him,” the company said in a statement.

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest also paid tribute to his late friend, saying he is praying for healing, acceptance and understanding.

