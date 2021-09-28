DJ Zinhle and Murdabongz share adorable snaps of new baby and ponders marriage

Johannesburg- DJ Zinhle and Murdabongz from Black Motion welcomed their new-born baby girl, Asante earlier this month.

Zinhle took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers and so did Bongani Mohasa ‘Murdabongz’.

This past week, the couple shared some adorable snaps of the new baby.

Pictures of Kairo, Zinhle’s firstborn child with rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes holding her little sister were also shared.

Many fans and celebrity friends congratulated her on the arrival of her baby in the comments section.

On The Unexpected, DJ Zinhle’s new reality show that aired on BET on the 18th of September, how the couple met and what their relationship consists of is revealed.

In an upcoming episode of the show, it speculates whether the couple would get married or not.

The couple seemed to have different views on whether they both want to tie the knot or not.

Zinhle felt as though she was not ready and Murdabongz went on about wanting to do the right thing.

Some of Zinhle’s fans sided with her and said that there is nothing wrong with not wanting to get married.

In one of the clips from the upcoming episodes of the show, the Jiyane family asks Bongani to pay damages for Zinhle after impregnating her.

This forms part of the African culture when one has a baby out of wedlock.

Despite the indecisiveness of wanting to get married, the couple continues showing each other love on social media.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni