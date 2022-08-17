Dlamini-Dubazana signals her readiness to lead SA

The youth would be the driving force in politics if the ANC’s Sizani Dlamini-Dubazana is elected party president.

Said Dlamini-Dubazana: “If we cannot involve the youth now, the country is still not going to be transformed.”

Dlamini-Dubazana is contesting the ANC president position ahead of the 2024 election, becoming the second party member after Dr Zweli Mkhize who has already garnered endorsements from various branches of the party.

According to Dlamini-Dubazana, South Africa’s future lies in the hands of an “innovative and talented” youth. She is determined to have a youthful cabinet if elected, she said, noting that she will make sure that all her deputy ministers are the youth.

“I will make sure that all deputy minister positions will be occupied by an ANC youth member suitable for the position, so that they develop skills, knowledge and experience required to lead the country in the future.”

Although Dlamini-Dubazana’s “core agenda is to empower women”, she said men are equally capable of shaping the country, adding that her cabinet would be gender neutral.

Dlamini-Dubazana may have a solution to the country’s ailing economy and government. Talking about her mandate as party president [if elected], she said she will be opposed to the current cadre deployment policy.

Dlamini-Dubazana, who hails from Nkumba village in Bulwer, served in the ANC underground structures and was a member of the UDF from 1982 to 1989. She describes herself as a “non-populist” who is opposed the idea of factions.

Dlamini-Dubazana was KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive council (PEC) and provincial working council member. She has also chaired the economic transformation PEC sub-committee in the province.

“I strongly believe that South Africa belongs to all South Africans, let us hold one another’s hand and move our country forward. Trust me, we can do it and this is why I sincerely request our citizenry to give me an opportunity to lead our beautiful country towards prosperity,” she said.

