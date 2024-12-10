DNA index system could address unresolved rape cases – ATM

The government should create and implement the Combined DNA Index System (Codis), according to the African Transformation Movement (ATM), in order to address the startling number of unresolved rape cases.

According to data released by the ATM, there were 61 740 rape cases among the more than 5.4-million case dockets that were closed without resolution between 2018 and 2018.

The national spokesperson for ATM, Zama Ntshona, expressed concern about the loss of important case dockets, pointing out that 68.75% of stolen dockets in Limpopo involved cases involving sexual assault and rape.

Codis would use cutting-edge DNA technologies to provide possible solutions, Ntshona explained.

According to Ntshona, Codis makes it easier to quickly compare DNA profiles preserved in a centralised database with those taken from crime scenes.

In addition to addressing the nearly 1 000 cases per month where he claims there is not enough evidence to pursue justice, Ntshona emphasises that Codis could also lower the number of unresolved cases.

Make Codis top priority

“Furthermore, the use of advanced DNA technologies is essential for analysing degraded or limited samples, allowing us to unlock cases that have previously stagnated due to insufficient evidence.

“This technological advancement has proven successful in various jurisdictions around the world, leading to breakthroughs in addressing high rates of unsolved sexual offences,” said Ntshona.

He urged the SA Police Service to give the implementation of Codis top priority in order to show the government’s dedication to ending gender-based violence and providing victims with justice.

“The establishment of a Codis program is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a moral imperative and a crucial step toward justice for countless victims,” he said.

“As a nation, we must act boldly to invest in these innovative DNA technologies and prioritise the rights and safety of all South Africans, particularly the most vulnerable among us.

“In this critical moment, let us unite our voices and efforts to build a safer, more just society for all. Justice for victims of rape is not just a goal; it is a necessity.”

