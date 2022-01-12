DNA results confirm body found in torched car was Sam Mbatha

Johannesburg – North West Police and the family of the murdered Sam Mbatha have confirmed that the DNA results prove that it was him who was found in a torched car last year June.

Mbatha, a marketing and communications professional, was 24 when his burnt body was burtnt beyond recognition. Many believe it was a hate crime because of Mbatha’s sexual identity.

His body was found in the boot of the burnt car at a soccer field in Ikageng Section, Klipgat. A statement by the police said their initial investigations led them to a house in Phutha Section, Klipgat on Monday, 21 June 2021.

The team found blood stains on the floor of one of the bedrooms, under and on top of a bed as well as on the carpet.

“Furthermore, an axe suspected to have been used during the commission of this crime, was found on top of the roof of the house,” read the statement.

Four suspects were traced and arrested and will appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 on a charge of murder.

The Mbatha family releasesd a statement thanking South Africans for their support and said that they are now finally able to bury his remains.

