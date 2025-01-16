Doc Shebeleza remembered as a caring philanthropist

Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza, 51, was of royal blood. He was extraordinary and he changed people’s lives. But he has never been celebrated. Members of the Cultural and Creative Industries poured their hearts out at the memorial service of Victor “Doc Shebeleza” Bogopane.

The memorial service was held on Wednesday, January 15 2025, at SABC’s Radio park.

The multitalented Kenneth Nkosi was the programme Director.

“He was of royal blood. He located the impoverished and built houses for them. Here we are talking about a philanthropist, a talented guy. He respected older people and he took care of them. I love you Doc,” said veteran musician Blondie Makhene.

Not celebrated in his lifetime

Legendary actress and singer Abigail Kubeka also hailed Doc Shebeleza. She also complained that the kwaito legend was not celebrated.

She said: “I never thought Doc was this young, he was my boss, my peer, a gentleman and he was just fatherly. He took care of us. I didn’t know he was my son’s age. I’m very heartbroken, I am devastated I cannot even explain the feeling I have right now. What hurts me more is that he has never been celebrated. He has worked hard for this country, but why?

“Is it about who you know or your parents? No, this has to stop. People like us, like Blondie like Doc, fought for this country. Something is not right and not fair. We got the freedom but we lost the country. Now we need to start from the beginning and get our country back. Thank you Doc for everything, Lala Ngoxolo (rest in peace),” said Abigail.

Former SABC spokesperson and SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, described him as a true friend.

Philanthropist who cared about his people

“I knew I had a friend in him. This is a man who came here at SABC and asked for SABC’s support. We then went out there from village to village building houses for the people. And we were giving people wheel chairs and groceries. He was the servant of the people,” said Kganyago.

He also warned artists to stop chasing fame and demanding to be celebrated.

“There’s a difference between a celebrity and being known. The minute you want to be celebrated, you must know you are far from being a celebrity. And we cannot celebrate you with your scandals, we cannot celebrate you when you’re doing the wrong things. We will celebrate you when you’re doing good things for this country,” said Kganyago.

“My friend, go in peace, we will continue to do the work. And we’ll look after the people of South Africa. Let us save our country from corruption,” he said.

Vusi Leeuw from SAMIC (SA Music Industry Council) sent condolences to Doc Shebeleza’s family. He used the moment to ask the SIU to deal with Payola at the SABC.

Payola

“Doc Shebeleza gave back to the community. We hope the upcoming artists could learn from this, and learn what being an artist is. The struggle of artists is not over, and I’d like him to be remembered as a nation builder and an activist. And the biggest challenge in the music industry is Payola. We hope that Kganyago can help the group CEO, the board and the team to kill Payola,” said Vusi.

“Our music was played more during apartheid. But if we are to talk about freedom, I’m not sure, our artists are not free. Payola is the biggest thing. I know SABC has done an investigation. I also call upon artists to be united.”

Funeral details

Doc Shebeleza died on Thursday, January 9, after a long illness.

His funeral service will be held at the Old Apostolic Church in Fairlands, at 9.30am on Saturday, January 18.

He will be buried in West Park Cemetery, Heroes Acres, in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content