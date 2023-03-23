Doctor’s ruthless estranged husband back in court to apply for bail

The estranged husband of a Mthatha doctor is due back in the local magistrate’s court on Thursday to apply for bail.

Siphiwo Mngxali is facing two counts of attempted murder, theft, and breach of a protection order. The 51-year-old topped social media trends after his daughter, Yolande, laid bare his evil deeds.

Yolande posted on her Instagram page that her father had been abusing her mother for a long time, detailing that the assaults and harassment had been taking place at their home.

Luxolo Tyali, spokesperson the National Prosecuting Authority, said it is alleged that on February 26, the accused and an accomplice stole items including television sets and bar fridges from a B&B establishment in Fort Gale, Mthatha.

“During the alleged theft, shots were fired towards a helper and her partner who were sleeping in the property,” said Tyali.

“Prior to the alleged theft, the accused’s estranged wife had been granted an interim protection order by the court preventing him from entering the premises.

“He was arrested on March 8 and appeared in court on the same day. The prosecution applied for the matter to be postponed for seven days for bail profiling.

“On March 14, he appeared in court again but his formal bail application was postponed to March 16.”

Tyali said the defence attorney will on Thursday proceed with the cross-examination of the investigating officer, who is the second state witness.

