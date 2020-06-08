Covid-19

Don’t be alarmed – Ramaphosa

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans not to be alarmed by the rapid rise in the number of cases of people infected by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Ramaphosa said the government was working hard to prepare for the increase in infections. He noted that the number of people infected by the novel coronavirus has been rising fast, with more than half of all cases, since the start of the outbreak,  recorded in the last two weeks. 

“As we watch the number of infections rise further – probably far faster than most of us imagined – we should be concerned, but not alarmed. That is because we have the ability, as individuals, communities and as a country, to limit the impact of the disease on our people,” he said in his weekly letter.

The president said each household should take care of people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, TB or HIV.

Ramaphosa’s statement came as the number of people infected by coronavirus rose to 48 285, with 998 deaths recorded.

Mpumalanga yesterday recorded its first death related to the virus.

“Over the coming weeks, as we watch the coronavirus infections continue to rise, we must remember that we are not helpless. And we should remember one simple, but fundamental message: Don’t be alarmed. Be prepared,” he said.

