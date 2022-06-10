Don’t blame me for delayed flood relief applications – Godongwana

Damage caused to infrastructure during the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape in April could take longer to fix than anticipated, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Friday, noting that the Treasury has not received any relief applications.

This is in contrast with the announcements made by the affected provincial governments that huge sums of money had been sourced to fix the floods’ damage.

Godongwana said he cannot be held accountable for the non-existence of proper applications from the municipalities to the Treasury.

“Treasury can only provide the technical advice and how to do things, which we have done,” said Godongwana. “Treasury cannot then go and aid in filling the forms, so they have got a responsibility to fill in the forms. We cannot fill [the forms] for housing beneficiaries because we do not know them.”

