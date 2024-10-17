Don’t compare me to Mama Joy, I am a minister – McKenzie

“I didn’t go on a joy ride. Don’t compare me to Mama Joy. I am not a super fan. I am a minister.”

With these words, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie hit back at claims that he misused taxpayer’s money when he went to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

McKenzie said he “did absolutely nothing wrong” when he went to the Paris Olympic Games. The global tournament ran from July 26 2024 to August 11 2024.

Went to have meetings with state officials from different countries

McKenzie said he went to Paris a week before the Olympic Games started. This was in order to have meetings with government officials from different nations.

He said after attending the meetings, he attended the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. Thereafter, he went back to South Africa.

McKenzie was speaking during a media briefing on Thursday. He was speaking about his first 100 days in office under the Government of National Unity (GNU). His Deputy Minister Peace Mabe was present as well. McKenzie and Mabe were appointed in cabinet in July this year.

The media briefing took place at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

“My first trip as a minister was to the Olympics. I came a week before the Olympics started. And I attended six different meetings. I attended the opening ceremony. Before the opening ceremony started, the Sevens Rugby started, and I went to go and watch that.

“When the Olympics started, I sat in the rain so that athletes have someone screaming for them. I realised that I am excited about my new job [as a minister]. And I want to learn [about my new job]. So, I decided that I was going back to South Africa. I am probably the only minister in the world of sport who did not attend the Olympics.

‘Expenses were not for a joy ride’

“So, where do you get this thing of a joy ride? I came back and was not forced to come back. And I chose to come back. I did nothing wrong; I am transparent. Do not say I went for a joy ride. Do not compare me to Mama Joy; I am not a super fan. I am a minister of sports, arts and culture,” said McKenzie.

Earlier this week, the EFF dragged McKenzie to the registrar of parliament’s ethics and members interests committee. This after accusing him of misusing taxpayer’s money during his visit to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

McKenzie revealed on Wednesday that R804, 590.71 was spent for the trip. Ground transport cost R454, 005 and flights were R215 976.36. Accommodation was calculated at R113 271; the rest was shared amongst insurance and S&T.

EFF wants probe on ‘waste of taxpayer funds’

EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said they also reported McKenzie for dishonesty in the public domain. She said McKenzie allegedly denied attending the Olympic Games on his official X account.

However, in his own parliamentary response to a question for a written reply, he admitted to attending the Olympic Games, said Mathys.

Also, the EFF said it filed a complaint with the office of the Public Protector in Cape Town today against Mckenzie. This is “in relation to the wasteful expenditure and misuse of taxpayers money by Mckenzie during his trip to the 2024 Olympics in France”.

