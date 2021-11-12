Don’t get left behind, you could bag yourself R125m from Powerball jackpots

Johannesburg- With less than three weeks away from the official kick-start of the festive season, one lucky player stands a chance of winning an enormous roll-over estimated jackpot prize of R125 million, made up of R84 million for Powerball and R41 million for Powerball Plus.

Ithuba said in a statement, “Don’t get left behind. And make sure you are the first to know about this amazing jackpot prize, players stand a chance to be included in great opportunities and experiences, only if they purchase their tickets without delay.”

Over 16 jackpot roll-overs have contributed to the significant build-up of the prize pool, because of, Sisonke ku le Game.

This has increased the chances of one winner taking it all.

The lucky draw will take place on Friday night at 9pm ETV.

“I’m sure no one wants to get left behind while many players are buying tickets and standing a chance to win R125 Million in total estimated jackpots. This Friday’s pool prize is yet another significant milestone that shows how we create millionaires,” said Charmaine Mabuza CEO of Ithuba.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World