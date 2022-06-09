DPSA concerned about threats levelled against DG in Presidency

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has expressed concern in the wake of threats levelled against Phindile Baleni, the director-general (DG) in the Presidency.

Baleni, who coordinates government’s efforts to act against corruption, was recently threatened for doing her work. According to the department, public servants have a duty to uphold the values adopted by the constitution, and as such to always conduct themselves in a professional way.

“This means that public servants always have to consider to do what is right, even when no one is looking,” said the DPSA.

“It also means public servants have to report all observed fraud, corruption, nepotism, maladministration, and any other act that constitutes a contravention of any law, as this is required in terms of Regulations 13(e) and 14(q)of the Public Service Regulations, 2016. At times, this may be uncomfortable, or sometimes even dangerous.

“The DPSA is therefore applauding public servants who report that which they observed to be wrong at their workplaces.”

The department has also urged heads of departments to adopt a reporting policy and reporting mechanisms as is required in terms of the Public Service Regulations, 2016, and the Protected Disclosures Act, 2000 [act no 26 of 2000).

The department said this is in support of “brave public servants who take the constitution seriously”. “The levelling of threats against and attacks on public servants exposing wrongdoing is condemned in the most serious way.”

Baleni received a chilling death threat warning that she would be assassinated if she failed to convince President Cyril Ramaphosa not to act on the findings of the Zondo Commission into Allegations of State Capture.

An unknown person flung a letter containing a bullet in Baleni’s driveway. In the letter, Baleni is warned that she would die in a hail of bullets similar to the gruesome assassination of the late Gauteng department of health official, Babita Deokaran, if she does not stop the president from acting on the Zondo Commission’s report.

Another demand contained in the letter called for the release of Deokaran’s alleged killers.

The Presidency issued a statement on Sunday confirming the incident and said Baleni Baleni had reported the matter to security agencies.

“She is receiving protection to enable her to continue her critical duties as director-general of the Presidency, cabinet secretary, and convenor of the Forum of South African Directors-General,” said the Presidency.

“The fight against crime and corruption will be unaffected by this threat against the director-general.”

Deokaran died in a hail of bullets outside her home in the south of Johannesburg in August 2021. According to media reports, a neighbour informed the police that he had seen a suspicious BMW at Deokaran’s home multiple times before the incident.

Authorities traced the vehicle that was believed to belong to a former member of the SA National Defence Force living in Pretoria and arrested six suspects. It was alleged that Deokaran had been stalked by her killers for more than a month prior to her gruesome murder.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko, and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court in December 2021.

They were remanded back in jail after magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni said they had failed “dismally” to prove exceptional circumstances in their bail application.

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The case continues.

