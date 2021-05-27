Dr Jordaan congratulates Downs on winning PSL title

Johannesburg – SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan has sent a congratulatory message to Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the Premier Soccer League title – their fourth in a row and 11th since the formation of the PSL 25 years ago.

Sundowns beat crosstown rivals Supersport United 3-1 on Wednesday (26 May 2021) to seal yet another league championship in a season they completely dominated and have lost only once throughout the campaign.

“I would like to congratulate the club for a great season in which they participated in various tournaments and still came out tops in the marathon league campaign.

“Well done to the players, the technical and support staff and last but not least, new club chairman Thlopane Motsepe,’’ said Dr Jordaan.

Sundowns will again be playing in the CAF Champions League campaign and Dr Jordaan said the rigorous programme means the players will have little time to celebrate and rest but start preparing for the upcoming season and demanding travels on the African continent.

“One thing for sure is that these players are battle hardened and we expect them to once more do the country proud in the CAF Champions League competition,’’ added Dr Jordaan.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman