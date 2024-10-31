DRC peace mission costing life, limb and additional R3.5bn

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has revealed that the government plans to spend R3.5-billion on South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops conducting a peace mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Godongwana said this has led to a higher expenditure, reflecting proposed spending additions, including the SANDF troop deployment in the DRC.

“Significant adjustments are made to carry-through costs for South African National Defence Force troop deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Godongwana said while delivering his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

“These and other proposals will be included in the 2025 Budget.”

The SANDF troop deployment to the DRC has been costly, not only in rands. At least seven SANDF members have died and scores injured in Congo since February.

Meanwhile, Godongwana added that the expenditure for this year’s budget will increase mainly due to, among other things, a special appropriation bill that mostly covers the SA National Roads Agency Limited’s (Sanral) obligations related to phase one of the Gauteng freeway improvement programme (GFIP).

Expenditure ceiling has increased

“A large part of this appropriation is made possible by the Gauteng provincial government honouring its R3.8-billion contribution to the debt this year,” he said.

He said the Gauteng government will pay R10.1-billion for the provincial portion of Sanral debt repayment relating to the GFIP and the maintenance backlog, which will be transferred to Sanral.

The Gauteng government will pay the funds to the National Revenue Fund.

“Compared with the 2024 Budget, the expenditure ceiling has increased by R16.8-billion per year in 2025-26 and 2026-27.

“Most of this increase is due to a repayment of Sanral debt relating to the GFIP and early retirement costs.

“These revisions also include the national government’s contribution to the repayment of South African National Roads Agency Limited debt relating to the Gauteng freeway improvement project debt repayment in 2025-26, as well as transferring Gauteng province’s portion of this Sanral debt and maintenance obligations.

