Drinking holes ‘attract violence and death’

The recent spate of killings and mysterious deaths in taverns have masked the brutal reality that the country’s drinking and social spots attract violence and death.

Data from the police shows that the men in blue recorded 1 038 killings across the country’s drinking spots between April 2021 and March this year.

The police also registered 722 attempted murder cases during the same period.

Taverns and shebeens are not only public places where people lose their lives. A total of 388 people were slain at malls, restaurants and gambling facilities between April 2021 and March this year.

Clinical psychologist Mzamo Mbulu said with or without weapons on sight at drinking holes, or any outlet that sells alcohol, these venues are not safe.

This includes private or public spaces where people indulge in alcohol.“When people are drinking they forget about their surroundings and just focus on being happy. They become vulnerable and find themselves involved in petty fights, or are attacked through association.

“There is danger in drinking, as impulse control is not there. Where there is alcohol, there is danger, and that results in fights and murders,” said Mbulu.

The deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern in East London last month shocked the country. The tragedy was quickly followed by the killing of 15 people in a tavern in Soweto. On the same night in Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg, 12 people were shot and four died, while eight were reported to be in a critical condition.

Chairman of 1 National Community Safety Association Tebogo Modise said that in most liquor outlets, bouncers and security personnel are not armed and do not possess crowd control skills.

“Many taverns do not have enough security personnel to deal with the challenges that occur during drinking or gatherings as they are not armed to deal with dangerous situations where some people could come in and attack others.

“Another factor is that most tavern owners do not hire skilled people who can deal with challenges as the only thing they are chasing is profit. These tavern owners do not see security measures as a priority, hence there are constant fights, which unfortunately can result in the deaths of patrons and staff members.”

National police spokesperson, Col Athlenda Mathe said: “The monitoring of compliance at licensed liquor premises is a constant measure, which often includes engagements with the liquor trader to ensure the relevant legislations are complied with.

“The SAPS introduced measures to encourage ‘good practices’ and ‘liquor forums’ at station level, which are enablers to safer drinking behaviour and responsible trading.”

