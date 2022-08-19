Drug mule nabbed with brick of cocaine at OR Tambo Airport

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) has warned that lawlessness would not be tolerated following a cocaine bust at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

Mwandile Petros, the group executive enterprise security at the Acsa, said the team has beefed up security and added that Acsa will now conduct random searches where foul play is suspected to ensure the safety of travelers.

“I have made it clear over the past couple of months that lawlessness at our airports will not be tolerated. Together with our security team, we have increased our visibility and will continue to conduct random searches where we suspect foul play. I would also like to commend our security team for this operation,” said Petros.

According to Petros, a South African female in her late 20’s was found with a brick of cocaine when she was about to board a plane to Singapore.

Petros said the weight of the brick is yet to be established, however, the suspect has been handed over to the police for further processing and investigation.

“At approximately 12:30pm on Thursday, the airport’s security team, which is highly trained at noticing suspicious and erratic behaviour, decided to approach the passenger who was about to catch a flight to Singapore.

“Upon noticing this suspicious behaviour, the security team requested a private search in terms of the legal procedures. During the search, security staff discovered a brick containing cocaine.”

Acsa is confident in the processes to follow and the team “has a full appreciation of the investigations that are to be carried out by SAPS on the suspect”.

“Keeping our airports safe from criminal acts is high on our priority list, and I am sure that the safety and security of all passengers and customers using airport facilities are of paramount importance to the entire security personnel at Acsa,” said Petros.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author