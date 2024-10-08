‘Durban High Court smells of bad poo,’ – judge at JSC interviews

“If you want to sense a smell of bad poo, go to the Durban High Court. It is really bad. It is terrible…”

These were the words of Gauteng High Court judge and Labour Court deputy judge president Edwin Molahlehi during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews on Tuesday for the Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court judge president position.

Molahlehi was the sole candidate nominated for the position.

State of court buildings countrywide

During his interview, Molahlehi was explaining the state of buildings around the country. This is where the Labour Court deals with its matters.

“In terms of facilities, in Cape Town we recently extended the lease. The building is fine. We are doing well there. In Gqeberha we are operating from the High Court. We are well looked after there. In Durban, it is an understatement to say the building is not suitable for purpose. When I walked in, I asked myself why we have been so long in this building.

“If you want to sense a smell of bad poo, go to the Durban High Court. It is really bad. It is terrible. Be that as it may, we have engaged officials in the office of the chief justice. We have been offered the building occupied by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). And we have done the inspection, and I am satisfied the building will serve a better purpose for our needs,” said Molahlehi.

After his interview, the JSC gave Molahlehi the nod. It recommended him to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of judge president of the Labour Court. And also for the same position at the Labour Appeal Court.

Nod for Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court

“Following interviews and deliberations, the Commission has resolved to recommend Deputy Judge President M E Molahlehi. This …for the position of Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court,” said the JSC.

The JSC interviews will run until Wednesday next week. This week’s interviews are taking place at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The interviews next week will take place at the NH Hotel, also in Sandton.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is presiding over the proceedings. This is her first time chairing JSC interviews since assuming office as chief justice on September 1.

The JSC is interviewing 54 shortlisted candidates to fill 26 vacancies. These are in the Supreme Court of Appeal, Land Court, Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court. As well as various divisions of the High Court.

Gauteng High Court judge Susannah Cowen

Meanwhile, the commission recommended the appointment of Gauteng High Court judge Susannah Cowen. This it did after concluding the interviews for the position of Deputy Judge President of the Land Court. Other candidates interviewed were Gauteng High Court judge Shanaaz Mia. Also KwaZulu-Natal High Court judge Muzikawakhelwana Thomas Ncube.

The JSC resolved not to recommend any candidates for the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court. That is the Mthatha judge vacancy. The candidates interviewed for this position were chief magistrate Irfaan Khalil and Advocate Pretorius Vusumzi Msiwa SC.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content