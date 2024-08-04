News

Early twists in the EFF’s upcoming national elective conference

By Sunday World
EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini. / Gallo Images

The EFF is setting the stage for their December national elective conference, with the spotlight falling on the expected epic showdown for the secretary-general position between ex-spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and incumbent Marshall Dlamini.

A well-placed source, who only agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, told Sunday World that some party structures are already lobbying strongly for Ndlozi to go toe-to-toe with Dlamini.

