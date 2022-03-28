Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League endorses Mabuyane for second term

The Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League provincial task team has endorsed Oscar Mabuyane, the provincial premier, for the second term.

Mabuyane was recently appointed by the ANC national executive committee as a convener of the Eastern Cape provincial task team following a decision to disband the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) after its term of office expired in November 2021.

Mabuyane is expected to be contested by his former ally, Babalo Madikizela, who is the Eastern Cape MEC for public works and infrastructure and a member of the ANC provincial task team.

The two worked together after they emerged victorious from the ANC Eastern Cape 2017 conference where Mabuyane was elected as a provincial chairman and Madikizela as a provincial treasurer.

The ANC in the province is expected to hold its 9th provincial conference from 22 to 24 April. Last week, the party said it has reached the 70% threshold of branch general meetings, paving the way for the much-anticipated provincial conference.

The spokesperson for the The Eastern Cape Women’s League provincial task team, Khosi Nongqayi, said in a statement that the league held its virtual meeting on March 25 where a decision was taken to support the retention of the dissolved PEC under the leadership of Mabuyane as a chairperson.

The league’s task team also endorsed the retention of Mlungisi Mvoko as deputy chairman, Lulama Ngcukayitobi as provincial secretary, and Helen Sauls-August as deputy secretary.

Nongqayi said the league will lobby for a female candidate to be elected provincial treasurer. The position was previously held by Madikizela.

There have been attempts by the Mabuyane slate to add Amathole senior councillor Nanziwe Rhulashe as a provincial treasurer.

