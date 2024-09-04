Eastern Cape chief killed in shootout with police

Chief Dalinzolo Mareke of Mthatha West in the Eastern Cape has been shot and killed during a shoot-out with the police. The chief had recently refuted claims of being involved in extortion at a local school.

According to the police in the province, the chief was one of three armed suspects who were fatally shot during a shoot-out with the police.

“Three armed suspects were fatally shot, and one police officer was injured following a shootout at the National Intervention Unit in Mthatha on Wednesday at about 16h30. A formal statement will follow,” said Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

The incident follows the dispatching of more police officers to the Eastern Cape deal with gangs and extortionists. National Commissioner of Police General Fannie Masemola had dispatched the officers to the province for this purpose.

Masemola said these multidisciplinary teams have been sent in to address the growing problem in the province. They are to stop, oppose, look into, and apprehend the people responsible for gang-related violence and extortion.

“Three senior officers have been deployed to the province, each with dedicated teams under their command. They consist… of the head of organised crime, specialised operations and intelligence from SAPS National Headquarters.

“On the ground is a team of detectives from organised crime as well as serious and violent crime units. Also operatives from the National Intervention Unit (NIU), as well as crime intelligence officers who will be dealing with ‘protection fee gangs’.”

Masemola said communities cannot be held at ransom.

A week ago, Mareke told the media that the community was not aware of any extortion in the area. He further said that in a meeting that was held at the school, they focused on addressing concerns about school cleanliness, not extortion.

“The extortion allegations are not true, especially directed to schools. The main issue that we have in the community is that teachers are involved in traditional leadership politics. We do not know of any extortion cases,” he said.

However, exactly a week later, he is shot and killed in a shoot-out allegedly involving armed suspects and police.

