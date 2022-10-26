Eastern Cape children with cleft lip get their smiles back

Dignity and smiles were restored when Nomakhosazana Meth, the health MEC in Eastern Cape, and premier Oscar Mabuyane observed life-changing surgeries for children with congenital defects or cleft palate.

Through a partnership between the provincial government and Operation Smile South Africa, surgeries were performed on one adult and 23 children from O.R Tambo and Alfred Nzo regions at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha on Monday.

The provincial health department said without surgery, these children face enormous health, developmental and psychological challenges.

“Without successful operations, people with cleft lip or cleft palate sometimes have speech difficulties and struggle to swallow food, posing a danger to their lives,” the department said in a statement.

“Some children end up being malnourished because they struggle eating and swallowing. Through partnerships and collaborations, we are able to deliver quality health and care services to the people of the Eastern Cape.”

The department also signed a memorandum of understanding with Operation Smile South Africa to ensure that the services are extended to other districts of the province.

“This is a significant and historic moment as we will be able to impact more lives positively and prevent malnutrition in children with cleft lip.”

