Eastern Cape court hands long-jail terms to Eskom copper thieves

Johannesburg – The Cradock Magistrates Court has handed down hefty sentence to two men on counts of copper cable theft-related charges in Eastern Cape.

Both accused aged 20 and 24-year-old, were sentence to 10 years imprisonment on each respective charge.

This emanates from the stolen copper cables belonging to the power utility in September 019.

According to Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson captain Lariane Jonker, the duo were apprehended by the visible police members who were performing night shift duties and patrolling in Lingelihle, Cradock.

They then stopped next to two suspicious looking males standing next to a lamp pole.

“On further investigation a piece of cut copper cable and pliers were found in the suspect’s possession and they were arrested,” said captain Jonker.

“The estimated street value of the Eskom copper cable is R4000-00,” he reveals.

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Matshantsha, said the power utility welcomes the hefty sentenced pinned on the accused, criminal elements causes damage to essential infrastructure of the ailing national power distribution entity.

The Cradock, acting district commissioner Brigadier Magqashela welcomed the sentence handed down.

“The theft of non-ferrous metal and the detrimental effect that this has on the economy and infrastructure has remain a priority focus area of the police,” said Magqashela.

“I hope these hefty sentences would send a strong message to all potential thieves to refrain from stealing Eskom’s conductor cables,” said Matshantsha.

