Eastern Cape MEC warns matrics against pens-down parties

As 2024 examinations come to an end, the Eastern Cape department of education MEC, Fundile Gade, warned learners against pens-down celebrations, citing dangerous and destructive behaviours associated with the parties.

According to Gade, these dangerous behaviours include, but are not limited to, the use of drugs, unprotected sex, and excessive drinking of alcohol.

On Wednesday, the MEC appealed to parents to be on high alert as these celebrations often lead to the loss of lives.

“We discourage our learners, especially matriculants, from engaging in these celebrations. This as all ungodly activities take place in such gatherings. We therefore discourage any form of pens-down celebrations,” added Gade.

Parents, liquor outlets and alcohol vendors urged to play a role

Furthermore, Gade pleaded with all alcohol vendors and liquor stores to work with authorities. The MEC pleaded that they ensure that underage drinking is not promoted.

“Historically, these celebrations most start at the beaches. With throngs of learners indulging in all sorts of wrong activities. We urge municipalities with beaches to monitor them during this period. To impose heavy fines on any pens-down celebrations participants,” urged Gade.

He thanked parents for their unwavering support during the examination period. But he further urged them to say no to any pens-down celebrations.

“Together, let’s join hands and promote responsible citizenship. We cannot allow one day of celebrations to rob us of future leaders. Our children need to know that their future lies ahead of them. Because these celebrations have terrible consequences. Therefore, there are more important issues in life than destroying one’s life in one day’s celebrations. We need to all say no to pens-down.”

Enyobeni tavern pens-down tragedy

In June 2022, 21 teenagers died during one of the pens-down celebrations at the Enyobeni Tavern, a shebeen in East London, Eastern Cape. Four more people were injured.

The Enyobeni Tavern is a two-storey building located in Scenery Park. The building had received complaints from local residents due to its late opening hours and the noise from the building. Although the legal drinking age in South Africa is 18, the tavern reportedly served alcohol to younger teens.

