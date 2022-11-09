Eastern Cape mother held for bludgeoning her kids to death

Four young siblings were brutally killed in Mhlabubomvu, Engcobo in Eastern Cape on Wednesday, allegedly by their mother.

According to a preliminary report, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the 32-year-old mother is believed to have assaulted the children, aged between two and 11, with a sledgehammer.

The bodies of the children were found in the rondavel hut, where they were sleeping with their mother.

“Consequently, they suffered serious injuries to the upper bodies. The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation,” said Kinana.

“The mother was immediately arrested and is expected to be charged with murder. She is expected to appear at the Engcobo magistrate’s court once charged.”

