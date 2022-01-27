Eastern Cape PhD graduate equips rural kids with technology skills

Johannesburg – A recent PhD graduate is on a drive to make education accessible to children in rural areas.

Luleka Mkuzo (39) who hails from the rural areas of the Eastern Cape, believes that growing up in misfortunate areas made her realize that it is important to extend a helping hand and show the spirit of Ubuntu, which led her to start her Non-Profit Company (NPC) called Urglobal Mentoring Network.

Mkuzo recently achieved her PhD from the faculty of management sciences as a Doctor of Philosophy (specializing in public administration- public management) said that her journey was not an easy one, but she made it despite her unfavorable circumstances.

“My dad did not finish high school; I came from a family that could not afford my education but through my good marks I received a bursary which I am grateful for. But even after my BTech, I still had the zeal to continue studying to get my Masters, so I took myself to school because I had started working, I paid for it,” she said.

In an interview with Sunday World, Mkuzo said she wants her journey to be a constant reminder to kids, who come from poor backgrounds that, they too can aim for the stars.

“One of the biggest myths and assumptions have about people with PhD’s is that they come from rich families, but I do not. My relatives have had to take out loans for my education at some point. If you work hard and are headstrong on your goals, there is nothing that will stand on your way,” Dr Mkuzo added.

She told Sunday World that through her NPC, she can impart knowledge, skills, and touch lives.

“I initially started working with three rural schools, equipping kids from the local primary schools with basic computer skills, entrepreneurship skills, social and environmental innovations and we have adopted 17 schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.

“The world was talking about the 4th industrial revolution, but rural communities cannot access training platforms for technology skills, in the rural areas equipment is not safe at schools because it gets stolen. So, with the money I got after resigning, I started this NPC, that focuses on building our communities because we believe in access and inclusion for all,” Dr Mkuzo concluded.

Currently, her mobile NPC, Urglobal has employed 5 people and has received accolades from SAB Foundation social innovation, GIBS Festival of Ideas (social and environmental innovations), Fabulous women and South African Aviation and received international recognition (Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) SADC fellowship, Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) American Fellowship.

