Eastern Cape police kill most wanted suspect in Gqeberha

Police have shot and killed a suspect who was most wanted in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said police were conducting their crime prevention duties on Thursday in the Walmer area in Gqeberha. They spotted a white VW Polo that was driven by the suspect, aged 23. He was involved in various crimes within the Nelson Mandela Bay District.

Mawisa said they tried to stop and search him, but he reversed his vehicle and was blocked in by the police. He then got out of the vehicle with a firearm, pointing at the cops.

She said the police responded and fatally shot the suspect.

Suspect resisted arrest, pointed gun at cops

“In a decisive attempt to eradicate unlicensed firearms and trace wanted suspects, police are watchful during their crime prevention duties. This…in order to ensure a free crime zone. Members attached to the National Intervention Unit embarked on crime prevention duties in the Walmer area, in Gqeberha.

“During their tour of duty at Walmer Links, they spotted a white VW Polo that was driven by the suspect. He… was involved in various crimes within the Nelson Mandela Bay District. And they tried to stop and search him.

Wanted for series of crimes in area

“He reversed his vehicle and was blocked in by the Police. And he got out of the vehicle with a firearm, pointing it to the members. The members responded and fatally shot the suspect. Upon searching, they recovered an unlicensed firearm (9mm CZ pistol) and ammunition,” said Mawisa.

She said an inquest docket and pointing of firearm was registered for investigation.

Mawisa said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has taken the case for further investigation.

Kammiesberg municipal manager nabbed by the Hawks, charged

Meanwhile, municipal manager Rufus Beukes, 41, made a brief appearance before the Garies magistrate’s court on Thursday. He was charged with contravention of the Pension Funds Act 24 of 1956.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) (Hawks) spokesperson W/O Nomthandazo Mnisi gave details. She said Beukes was arrested by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team at his workplace.

Mnisi said Beukes is a municipal manager at Kammiesberg Local Municipality in Garies. He failed to pay over and/or made late payments of contributions from employees’ remuneration and employer contributions, which the employer was liable for, to the Consolidated Retirement Fund [CRF]. This happened from September 2019 to April 2024. The late payment interest exceeds R2-million, said Mnisi.

Mnisi said the accused was released on R10, 000 bail. And the case was postponed to December 5 for legal representation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content