Eastern Cape Transport MEC welcomes decline in fatalities in province

Johannesburg – The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape province, Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe has welcomed the full report of the province’s festive season fatalities.

This comes after national Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula gave a full detailed view of how all 9 provinces did in terms of curbing road accidents from the previous festive season.

Mbalula applauded all law enforcement officers for their hard work throughout the festive season and said, their field is a thankless job, but their commitment doesn’t go unnoticed.

The Eastern Cape has managed to achieve a decline of 7.9% against a 14% increase nationally, however, MEC Tikana-Gxotiwe urged the Eastern Cape road users to build on the largest decline nationally.

In a statement issued by the department MEC Tikana-Gxotiwe said, “We welcome these statistics mindful of the fact that in as much as we have improved as the province, many people still lost their lives and many more sustained life-altering injuries. My challenge is for each one of us to build on these positives and do even better going forward. We cannot bask in the glory, we cannot relax, we have to continue working hard knowing that road safety is an everyday event, and it is everyone’s responsibility”.

The province has also decreased in the number of fatal crashes from 201 in 2020 to 191 in 2021 which has been attributed to an Arrive Alive campaign that took 42 days of the festive season.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author