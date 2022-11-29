EC police officer arrested for attempting to buy a murder docket

A police officer from New Brighton, Eastern Cape appeared at the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday facing charges of corruption.

Eastern Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that on Friday the officer approached a detective sergeant and offered him money in exchange for a murder docket that was currently under investigation.

“The detective reported the alleged corruption and on Sunday, 27 November, the warrant officer (57) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Unit,” said Naidu.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the unethical and corrupt behaviour of the policeman.

“We have repeatedly mentioned that police officers are not above the law and we are determined to root out corruption wherever and whenever it manifests. These corrupt officers who choose to ignore the SAPS Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics will be arrested and brought to justice,” said Mene.

She added that there is no room for corrupt officers within the SAPS and they will intensify their intelligence-led operations to ensure all police officers with criminal mindsets are removed from the service.

The officer was remanded in custody until 5 December for a formal bail application.

