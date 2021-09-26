Editorial: Now aim for all the top dogs

Johannesburg- The decision by the ANC to subject its mayoral candidates and senior officials employed in municipalities across the country to lifestyle audits is the first major welcome move to curb rampant corruption in the country’s municipalities.

The governing party seems to have embarked on progressive measures in its selection of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections which include consultation of communities in the selection of ward candidates and extensive interviews of all its mayoral candidates to check their backgrounds.

It is a pity that it took so many years for the governing party to realize that most of its local government deployees have not been accountable to the communities from where they came, but to the party which awarded them political office.

We hope the selection process and lifestyle audits are not going to apply only to officials at local government level. They must be extended to include those who occupy senior positions at both the provincial and national governments if the scourge of corruption is to be finally rooted out.

Sunday World

Author



Wally Mbhele