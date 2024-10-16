Educor embraces decision to reinstate registration of its colleges

All of Educor’s educational institutions should be fully reopened, with no administrative requirements other than the submission of continuous, monthly reports for a period of six months, according to the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Following the restoration of registration by Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, the four Educor-owned higher education institutions — Damelin, City Varsity, ICESA City Campus, and Lyceum — were permitted to re-register with some limitations.

This meant that the department would need to receive comprehensive monthly reports from the group, including financial reports.

Courses still fully accredited

Former higher education and training minister Dr Blade Nzimande banned Educor in March after its institutions failed to provide tax clearance certificates and annual financial statements for the 2021 and 2022 years as evidence of their financial stability.

In light of this development, Michael Thurley, the chief operating officer at Educor, expressed gratitude to all of the educational staff for supporting the organisation during the ban period.

“Our focus remains steadfast on providing uninterrupted learning experiences for our students while maintaining a supportive environment for our staff,” said Thurley.

“We fully embrace the minister’s decision to reinstate the registration of our institutions and are deeply committed to preserving the legacy of these historic institutions.

“Their [the institutions] continued success is essential to the future of higher education in South Africa.”

Thurley believes it is essential to emphasise that the South African Qualifications Authority and the department continue to fully accredit and recognise all of the courses the institutions offer to both current and former students.

Navigating the new world

“Educor institutions are ready to accept new student registrations across a wide array of disciplines.

“The reinstatement of the registration has a broader significance for South Africa’s educational landscape,” said Thurley.

He went on to say that the group will restore stability and the institutions’ standing in the marketplace and society.

“We are going to redefine ourselves and take the time to navigate this new world we find ourselves in, restoring ourselves to the household name and level of quality deserved by South African students.

“We are re-engineering our business model to better meet the evolving needs of the education sector and the modern workforce, which is increasingly shaped by technological advancements.”

