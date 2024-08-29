Educor told to toe the line in order to resume business

Subject to certain conditions, the registration of Educor, a private education group, will be temporarily restored.

This was agreed to by Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, the Minister of Higher Education and Training.

This comes after the group was banned, resulting in the deregistration of colleges by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).

The suspension resulted from Educor’s failure to turn in its annual reports and financial certificates for 2020 and 2021.

Many colleges were impacted by the ban, including Icesa City Campus, CityVarsity, Damelin, and Lyceum College.

Adherence to the guidelines

The department disclosed in a statement that the educator must strictly adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CHE in order to receive accreditation before starting any teaching or learning activities.

According to Nkabane, adherence to these accreditation requirements was necessary to guarantee the integrity and calibre of the educational offerings provided by Educor.

It is now required of the educator to submit comprehensive monthly reports to the department.

“These reports must include, but are not limited to, detailed financial statements, student enrolment statistics, and progress updates on compliance with the CHE accreditation standards,” said Nkabane.

“The quarterly reports should particularly focus on the financial health of the educator.

“The financial statements must demonstrate transparency and adherence to sound financial management practices.”

Financial concerns must be reported

Nkabane further stated that the minister reserves the right to revoke this provisional reinstatement should the educator fail to abide by the stipulated conditions or if any further non-compliance is detected.

Furthermore, the provisional reinstatement does not waive the department’s rights and powers entrusted to it under the Higher Education Act or render the parties’ legal proceedings invalid.

“Any significant financial concerns must be reported immediately to the department,” the minister said.

“The decision to provisionally reinstate Educor is made purely on humanitarian grounds, with the primary aim of minimising the disruption to the education and prospects of the students currently enrolled.”

