E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Edwin Sodi’s luck runs out

By Kabelo Khumalo

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, popularly known as the Hawks has arrested controversial businessman Edwin Sodi over the controversial R255 million Free State asbestos audit contract.

Sodi who made his last appearance at the Zondo Commission on Tuesday has been at the centre of controversy regarding the Free Sate asbestos project and how him and his business partners scored the lucrative contract.

Sunday World reported on Sunday that Sodi and his company Blackhead Consulting had paid R34 million to senior ANC members and government officials as the company scored billions in government tenders.


The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit arrested two suspects in the Free State already.

The Hawks said they have arrested five suspects of the seven they have identified. The suspects will be appearing in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Author


Similar stories

News

NPA commends investigative team in Mdluli case

Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Andrew Chauke, has commended the investigating and prosecution efforts that have culminated in the jail sentence of...
Read more
News

UIF processing August, September COVID-19 TERS claims

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will from Thursday begin processing COVID-19 TERS applications for the period covering 16 August to 15 September 2020. The payments...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal