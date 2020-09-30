Edwin Sodi’s luck runs out

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, popularly known as the Hawks has arrested controversial businessman Edwin Sodi over the controversial R255 million Free State asbestos audit contract.

Sodi who made his last appearance at the Zondo Commission on Tuesday has been at the centre of controversy regarding the Free Sate asbestos project and how him and his business partners scored the lucrative contract.

Sunday World reported on Sunday that Sodi and his company Blackhead Consulting had paid R34 million to senior ANC members and government officials as the company scored billions in government tenders.

The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit arrested two suspects in the Free State already.

The Hawks said they have arrested five suspects of the seven they have identified. The suspects will be appearing in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo